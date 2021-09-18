Polls not too far away, Speaker declines berth in Punjab Cabinet

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana Kanwarpal Singh has declined an offer to get a berth in Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s Cabinet.

While sources confirmed that he was contacted by a senior functionary of the government to convey that the CM wanted to induct him in the Cabinet to fill a berth that was vacated by PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Rana Kaypee, when contacted, said he would not like to comment on the issue as he was a disciplined soldier of the party. He added that he would not like to discuss anything concerning his organisation with the media.

A source privy to the development, meanwhile, said: “He has refused to take it up and given a reason that he was no more interested in getting a Cabinet berth as not much time was left before the government completes it term.”

The Vidhan Sabha will get dissolved on March 15 next year. During 2017, the Assembly elections were held on February 4 and the code of conduct had come into force on January 4.

“If you keep the year 2017 in mind, we have actually about 100 days of the government left when it can actually perform. Rana thought that this is a very small window and he would have no time to perform. He was an aspirant for a Cabinet berth as he wanted to perform. It is however too late now,” the source added.