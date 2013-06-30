No MSc (Chemistry) re-exam for now,decides PU Syndicate

The Panjab University (PU) Syndicate on Saturday decided to keep the proposed re-examination of three papers of MSc (Chemistry) IV semester in abeyance.

The students had been protesting for a long time against the MSc examination.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof. Arun Kumar Grover presided over the meeting. As many as forty agenda items were discussed and the majority of them were approved.

The syndicate approved the template for selection of lecturers in the university and the affiliated colleges.

It also approved giving the degree of Doctor of Philosophy to 39 students.

The Syndicate authorised the V-C to take appropriate decision after the submission of the report by the committee,which had been formed on the matter. The committee will submit the report in one week.

The PU Syndicate also accepted the report of the fee committee with minor changes.

The changes will be applicable for first year students only. PU has increased 10 per cent fee for the first year students of general courses and 20 per cent for the professional courses.

The B.Ed./LLB Colleges affiliation issue was also discussed.

There was a consensus among the syndicate members that strict compliance by the affiliated colleges must be ensured. The Syndicate also condoled the demise of the wife of Senator & former MP Sardar Tarlochan Singh and former DUI & Prof Emeritus V K Bansal.

