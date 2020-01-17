No money for roads, Chandigarh civic body imports LCD monitors worth lakhs

LCDs lie in the corridor on the sixth floor of Municipal Corporation Office in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Express photo/Jasbir Malhi) LCDs lie in the corridor on the sixth floor of Municipal Corporation Office in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Express photo/Jasbir Malhi)

THE CHANDIGARH Municipal Corporation that doesn’t have money for broken roads has imported LCDs worth lakhs. Over 10 LCD monitors, especially imported from China in December 2019, reached the corporation office on Thursday.

The engineering wing is not aware of where these LCDs have to be installed. The only thing they know is that they “will be somewhere installed on the renovated floors of the corporation”. The first three floors of the civic body office in Sector 17 are being renovated.

These LCDs have been got imported from Nanjing Hongfusharp Precision Electronics Company Limited located at Nanjing Economic and Technical Development Zone in China. The importer is Delhi-based. While one lot of imported LCDs is worth Rs 5.72 lakh each, the other lot of six LCDs is worth Rs 2.73 lakh each.

When contacted, superintending engineer Sanjay Arora said, “They will be installed somewhere on the renovated floors.” When asked the exact location, he directed the reporter to SDO Vijay Bahadur.

Vijay Bahadur, when contacted, said, “One will be in the conference room, one in the assembly hall, the other in the election department’s office. One can be in the mayor’s room and others I really don’t know.”

About locations of the other LCDs, the SDO directed the reporter to the executive engineer of the electrical division.

When contacted, executive engineer of electrical department Kuldeep said, “Somewhere these will be installed.”

Asked to give exact locations of where these imported LCDs will be installed, the executive engineer said “in the mc building”. But when asked where in the MC building, he chose not to give details and only said “in assembly hall and conference room”.

The area of these two rooms is small to accommodate 10 LCDs.

Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla demanded an inquiry into the matter.

Babla who also spoke to the executive engineer said, “Initially he was not giving me information. But when I said I will ask CBI to inquire, then he gave me very limited details as if he was concealing something. This is sheer corruption. He told me that six LCDs will be installed in the conference room. But when we have a projector what is the requirement of six LCDs in one small conference room?”

He added, “I will file a complaint in this matter to the CBI. It appears that these LCDs will actually go to places for which they are not meant.”

The corporation had been claiming in the past that it was suffering from a financial crisis to repair roads. The condition of city roads has gone from bad to worse with commuters suffering. But there seems to be no accountability for the splurging of unjustified expenditure when even the engineers who prepared the estimates do not know where exactly these LCDs are to be installed.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App