With no mention of Badals in SIT report, SAD seeks apology from Congress, AAP

Two days after the final report of the Punjab Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) was made public and it did not point towards the Badals in connection with incidents of sacrilege at Bargari and Burj Jawahar Singh Wala, the Shiromani Akali Dal on Monday asked the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party and their governments, chief ministers as well as some so- called and self-styled Panthic bodies and leaders to offer a “collective, categorical and public apology at the feet of the Holiest Shri Guru Granth Sahib for the bajjar paap (sacrilege) committed against the Shabad Guru by them through outrageous lies over the issue of sacrilege”.

The Badal family had been under fire for the incidents, especially due to the fact that these occurred during the SAD-BJP rule.

“Three governments, four vengeful chief ministers, three SITs and several self-styled religious bodies and personalities as well as political leaders such as [Captain] Amarinder [Singh], [Charanjit Singh] Channi, Bhagwant Mann, [Arvind] Kejriwal, Sukhjinder Randhawa, [Amrinder Singh] Warring etc worked on the anti-Sikh conspiracy day and night. But the great Guru Sahiban exposed their falsehood and vindicated the truth,” senior Akali leaders Balwinder Singh Bhunder, Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal, Harcharan Singh Bains and Harish Rai Dhanda jointly stated at a press conference at the party headquarters here Monday afternoon. SAD general secretary Charanjit Singh Brar was present.

The SAD leaders said that the “anti-Panth forces which Cong and AAP represented committed the supreme folly and ultimate sin of trying to confront the holy Shri Guru Granth Sahib and indulged in outrageous lies in the name of the exalted Shabad Guru. Only Shri Guru Granth Sahib can grant forgiveness to these anti-Sikh conspirators for such grievous religious sin ( bajjar paap). The fight was always between truth symbolised by Shri Guru Granth Sahib on the one hand and the shameless and sacrilegious lies which these parties and their governments as well as some self-styled “Panthic” leaders indulged in during the past seven years on the other”.

“The pain endured by the tallest panthic leader Parkash Singh Badal and by Sukhbir Singh Badal, the entire SAD leadership, office bearers, workers and the devoted Sikh masses is beyond the power of language to express. The evil anti-Panth conspirators seemed to have their way for some time and they made every Sikh suspect every other Sikh. But we always had faith in the ultimate justice of Shri Guru Granth Sahib. Finally, truth has triumphed,” said the SAD leaders while commenting on the report of the SIT on the sacrilege which they said “completely exposes the lies and vicious propaganda of AAP, Cong and of other anti-Panthic and self-styled and self-appointed organisations and personalities who were out to tarnish the image of Sikh leaders, including Parkash Singh Badal”.

“The aim behind this conspiracy was to render the Khalsa Panth leaderless and to divide the Sikhs against one another in order to start a civil war in the quom,” said the Akali leaders.

Replying to a media query, Grewal and Dhanda said that “the party is examining the option of legal action against those who played politics on 2015 sacrilege incidents and blamed SAD leadership for this heinous crime without any evidence. The party will take opinion from the legal experts to bring these leaders, including sitting and former CMs, to book”.