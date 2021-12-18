No manifesto yet, Sidhu announces employment guarantee scheme

EVEN before the Congress has prepared its manifesto for 2022 Assembly elections, PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday announced an urban employment guarantee mission on lines of MNREGA. After holding a meeting with labourers in Mohali on Friday morning, Sidhu addressed the media later in the day and said that under his Punjab model, he had proposed a model that every labourer in urban areas of the state will be given a BPL card, registration will be done and the labourers will be given assured employment.

Noting that urban poverty in Punjab was double the rural poverty, he said that the scheme will also cover unskilled labour.

When asked what if the party doesn’t accept his proposal, he said, “Then there will be a course of action.”

Sidhu, who refused to take any questions except on the scheme almost used a cuss word while addressing the media. It was recorded on camera and later went viral.

While launching a part of his Punjab model, he said that urban employment guarantee scheme is the need of the hour and he will fight any battle to bring it for the people of Punjab.

He said the labourers were not registered and hence they did not get benefits of welfare schemes. “Do they get any perks with their jobs? They do not get leaves. If they fall sick that means loss of earning on those days. Then why should the labour welfare programmes run by the government not reach them,” he asked. He promised to bring a roadmap where unorganised workers can easily register themselves and avail benefits of the government.

He said that as per the Food Security Act, 2013, 67% of the population should be covered under Public Distribution System (PDS), while all labour fall under this category but most of them do not have BPL Cards.

Sidhu did not spare Rural Development Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, when he said without naming him, that the labour under MGREGA in Punjab was between Rs 260-280 while in neighbouring Haryana it was Rs 315. He said the construction cess collected by the government, was not reaching the beneficiaries due to non-registration of most of the construction labour.

In the press conference, Sidhu took a vow to bring some structural reforms in the labour legislation and commission which can truly empower the unorganised workers and asked the government to act on his suggestions soon. He refused to answer questions as to why he was getting it done when it was his own party government.