No lunching together in offices, says UT Admin citing distancing norms

Poople cannot have lunch together in offices in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chandigarh administration has ordered.

UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore ordered that the practice of employees having lunch together in canteens or office rooms should be discontinued in adherence with social distancing norms.

“During tea break also, employees should wear masks and maintain social distancing,” it was decided.

PGI director expresses concern

Dr Jagat Ram, director, PGIMER on Monday expressed concern that medical cases which could be treated at the district level are being sent to PGI without formal reference, thereby crowding the available infrastructure.

The Administrator directed that the matter be taken up with neighbouring states, so that such patients could get proper medical treatment in local hospitals.

Recruitment rules and Vacancy Management System launched

UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore launched ‘Recruitment Rules and Vacancy Management System’ developed by NIC for the Personnel Department of Administration at Raj Bhawan, in the presence of senior UT officers.

Secretary Personnel S K Jha spoke about the features of the system which include allowing HODs to monitor on their dashboards the information gap related to updation of recruitment rules and vacancies, sending automated quarterly alerts to the branch in-charges to provide the information, online to-and-fro information sharing with recruitment agencies and tracking of the joining of officers and officials.

This will help departments to fill up the vacancies expeditiously and, in turn, provide an opportunity of regular appointments to youths.

Filling up the vacancies will also improve the quality of delivery of administration.

Because of the decision regarding retirement, a larger number of people have retired from the administration. The system will also capture a life cycle of the recruitment process.

It will provide timely reminders to HODs to take action so that the posts do not lapse after two years of remaining vacant. This will also help cadre management in various cadres.

The Administrator appreciated the efforts of the personnel department to devise a system which will address the key challenges in the current system.

