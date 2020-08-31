No lockdown in Haryana from September 1: Anil Vij

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij. (File)

There will be no lockdown in Haryana from September 1 as the state government has withdrawn its August 28 orders directing shops and malls to remain shut on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Over the last fortnight, Haryana has changed its decisions on reimposing lockdown restrictions. First, the state refused to acknowledge Chandigarh Administration’s request of reimposing weekend lockdown in Panchkula to curtail the increasing cases of coronavirus infections. The Chandigarh Administration had requested both Punjab and Haryana to reimpose lockdown in at least the Tricity (Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali). Punjab too had turned down Chandigarh Administration’s officer.

On August 21, the Haryana government issued orders imposing a weekend lockdown for shops, shopping malls and offices across the state. Barely a week later, on August 28, it modified the order and said shops and shopping malls will remain shut across the state on Mondays and Tuesdays instead of the weekend.

However, on Sunday, Haryana’s Home and Health Minister Anil Vij announced that the state government has withdrawn its August 28 order too, and there will be no lockdown in Haryana.

Making the announcement, he tweeted Sunday morning that since the Centre has not given state governments any rights to modify ‘Unlock’ guidelines to states during ‘Unlock 4.0’, the state government withdraws its order to shops and shopping malls to remain shut on Mondays and Tuesdays. “There will be no lockdown in Haryana,” Vij tweeted.

On August 28, Vij had told The Indian Express that the lockdown for Mondays and Tuesdays was necessary to “break the chain of ongoing surge in new cases of coronavirus infections across the state”.

On Sunday, the state government also issued orders that all guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry for ‘Unlock 4.0’ will be implemented across Haryana.

“As per the guidelines for phased re-opening (Unlock 4.0) by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), all activities will be permitted outside containment zones, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students and regular class activity up to September 30,” a state government spokesperson said.

“Online/distance learning will continue to be permitted and encouraged. States and UTs may permit upto 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online coaching/tele-counseling and related work, in areas outside containment zones only, with effect from September 21 for which Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW). Students of classes IX to XII may be permitted to visit schools, in areas outside containment zones only on voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers. This will be subject to consent of their parents/guardians and will be permitted with effect from September 21, for which SOP will be issued by MOHFW,” the state government said, Sunday.

“The National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) and their training providers will also be permitted. These will be permitted with effect from September 21 for which, SOP will be issued by MoHFW. Higher education institutions only for research scholars (Ph.D) and post-graduate students of technical and professional programmes requiring laboratory experimental works. These will be permitted by the Department of Higher Education (DHE) in consultation with MHA, based on the assessment of the situation, and keeping in view incidence of Covid-19 in the states/UTs,” the state government said.

“Social, academics, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious functions and other congregations with a ceiling of 100 persons will be permitted with effect from September 21, with mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitiser. However, marriage-related gatherings with number of guests not exceeding 50 and funeral/last rites related gatherings with number of persons not exceeding 20 will continue to be allowed up to September 20, after which the ceiling of 100 persons will apply. Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theaters and similar places will remain closed. However, open air theaters will be permitted to open with effect from September 21,” the state government said.

Lockdown will remain in force in containment zones till September 30. Containment zones will be demarcated by district authorities at micro level after taking into consideration the guidelines of MoHFW with the objective of effectively breaking the chain of transmission. Strict containment measures will be enforced in these containment zones and only essential activities will be allowed. In containment zones, there will be intensive contact tracing, house-to-house surveillance, and other clinical interventions, as required. These will be notified on the websites by the respective district collectors and by the states/UTs and information will be shared with MOHFW.

There will be no restriction or inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods including those for cross land-border trade under the neighbouring countries. No separate permission, approval, e-permit required for such movements.

