No lockdown in Haryana, Covid situation under control: Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Tuesday reiterated that the Covid-19 situation in Haryana was under control and government was not considering the option of imposing lockdown in the state. Khattar, however, added that the state health department was on high alert and adequate health infrastructure was available to treat Covid-19 patients in state’s hospitals.

Khattar also emphasised that there was no shortage of oxygen or any other drugs required to treat Covid-19 patients. Divulging statistics of Covid-19 critically ill patients in Haryana, Khattar revealed that as on date there were 131 patients on ventilators while 721 patients were on oxygen.

Talking about the vaccination drive that begins for 18 year olds and above from May 1, Khattar said that the state has established 1,800 vaccination centres. Khattar added that over 40,000 tests were being conducted on a daily basis across Haryana and the vaccines for Covid-19 will soon be available in open market as well.

He added that, till date, over 33 lakh people in Haryana have been administered Covid-19 vaccines.

Haryana government has also deployed its senior most IAS officers in 12 most affected districts of the state to review and monitor the Covid-19 preparedness and the ongoing vaccination and testing drive.

ACS (Revenue and Disaster Management and Financial Commissioner (Revenue) Sanjiv Kaushal, who is incharge of Faridabad district (one of the second worst affected district after Gurgaon), reviewed the arrangements in the district Tuesday.

“In Faridabad, instructions have been issued to the district administration that 30 per cent beds should be reserved for Covid-19 patients in both private and government hospitals as about 60 to 70 per cent of them needed isolation, not hospitalization. Patients in isolation should be provided kits having medicine, an oximetre and a list of do’s or don’ts”, Kaushal said.

“A call centre or mobile app should be developed for the convenience of Covid patients in the district. It will help not only the patients and the general public but also help the Deputy Commissioner and district officers in monitoring the situation. Officers have also been directed to keep 100 beds in medical colleges for critical patients. Powers have been given to CMOs to appoint doctors and para-medical staff in case of any shortage. District administration has been asked to provide all necessary help to private hospitals, desirous of making arrangements for Covid patients. In addition, hospitals should keep OPDs open for non-Covid patients while observing all Covid related SOPs”, Kaushal added.

“As on date, 90 per cent of Covid-19 tests were being done by RT-PCR testing in Haryana. Testing shall be stepped up in Faridabad so that positive cases can be detected at the earliest. Officers have also been asked to increase contact tracing of patients and keep an eye on the Containment Zones. Vaccination campaign shall also be stepped up in Faridabad district and immunity booster products of Ayurveda should be distributed among the people,” Kaushal added.

BJP to launch awareness campaign

BJP’s state chief Om Prakash Dhankar too today asked the party’s office bearers and district presidents to launch a statewide campaign making people aware about Covid-19 safety protocols. BJP’s MLAs and MPs shall also be monitoring these campaigns to ensure that more and more people follow the safety protocols. BJP’s state unit will also be running helpline numbers across the state to help the Covid-19 patients, in distress who require guidance or assistance.