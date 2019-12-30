Chandigarh: ‘No leads in PU molestation case,’ say police

An FIR was also filed in the case on the day of the incident, following which the police produced and circulated a sketch of the accused on the same day. (Representational Image) An FIR was also filed in the case on the day of the incident, following which the police produced and circulated a sketch of the accused on the same day. (Representational Image)

Three weeks after the alleged molestation of a journalist in Panjab University’s Botanical Garden, the police says they are yet to get any lead in the case.

The incident, which occurred while the woman was on a morning walk at the garden, raised questions about the lax in women’s safety and security on the university campus.

While it also triggered heated discussions, the university formed a dedicated committee to do a safety audit.

An FIR was also filed in the case on the day of the incident, following which the police produced and circulated a sketch of the accused on the same day.

Sources confirmed that the police had also sent a few photographs of the potential suspects to the victim, but none of the suspects was identified as an accused.

“There are no leads in the case as of yet, and there are no suspects,” says Inspector Rajeev Kumar, SHO of the Sector 11 police station, where the FIR in the case was registered.

