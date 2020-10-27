No laser show at Sukhna Lake this Diwali

Sukhna Lake.

Chandigarh Administrator VP Singh Badnore Monday decided that there will be no laser show during Diwali this year at the Sukhna Lake.

The laser show attracts huge crowds every year. Last year, the show was projected on a water screen and almost Rs 15 lakh were spent on it. Both the Ramayana and Guru Nanak’s life story were shown last year.

“However, the decorative lighting in market places and iconic buildings etc will continue (this year),” said Badnore in the meeting.

31 specialist doctors

The Administrator expressed happiness about the recruitment of 31 specialist doctors by the Chandigarh Administration. He directed Principal Secretary Health to ensure that doctors are posted in various satellite hospitals in different sectors on fixed days, to ensure patients can avail the facility of specialist consultation locally.

Acting Director, GMCH-32 mentioned that the Central Government has sanctioned two oxygen plants to be set up in the Sector 48 and Sector 32 hospitals. Badnore thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning these plants which will provide piped oxygen supply to all beds in the hospitals.

COVID status

PGIMER doctors stated that they have 87 Covid patients in the Nehru Extension Block. They also stated that they have tested 354 covid samples.

The PGIMER authorities have assured to restore OPD facilities gradually.

Director Health Services stated that they have tested 2,596 covid samples. She also mentioned that 11,012 houses have been checked for malaria and dengue infection and only three such cases were found.

Deputy Commissioner, Mohali stated that they have 548 active cases, Deputy Commissioner, Panchkula stated that they have 185 active cases and Deputy Commissioner, Chandigarh stated that they have 653 active cases.

