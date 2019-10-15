No land for vending zones, street vendor-free Mohali a distant dream

The proposal to make Mohali a street vendor-free city still remains a distant dream. Three years have passed since the survey to identify the street vendors was carried out in the city, but the Municipal Corporation (MC) has not been able to set up vending zones as they could not find the land for it.

The MC planned to set up the permanent vending zones which were to be allotted to the registered vendors. The civic body have issued identity cards to only 270 out of the 993 vendors who were identified in the survey.

A civic body officer told Chandigarh Newsline that the survey was started in 2016 and was completed in 2017 but the vending zones could not be set up due to lack of land. The officer added that the MC had written Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) for providing the land, but they got no reply.

“We did not get any reply from GMADA as well. The work is already delayed and the illegal street vendors continue to flourish in the city. If the vending zones are not set up, it is not possible to make the city street vendor-free,” the officer said.

A GMADA officer told Newsline on condition of anonymity that they did not have surplus land and the markets have already been developed. The showroom owners have already raised objections that they shall not allow to set up the vending zones in the markets as it affect their businesses.

Mayor Kulwant Singh said that they are working on the plan and will soon sort out the issue.

Earlier, it was proposed by the MC to set up vending zones in Phase VII and Phase 3B2. In both the markets, the corporation proposed to set up the vending zones at the back side of the markets. The then MC Commissioner Sandeep Hans personally surveyed the markets, but after his transfer, nothing had happened to carry forward the work.

The problem of street vendors encroaching land is acute in Phase 3B2, Phase VII, Phase 11, Phase 10, Phase 2 and Phase 1 markets.