No hindrance in non-Covid patient care: Centre, Punjab tell High Court

The petition was dismissed as withdrawn. The petition was dismissed as withdrawn.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking directions for opening up of health facilities for people suffering from ailments other than Covid-19. This was done following Punjab government’s submission that instructions had already been issued to government and private hospitals to provide requisite treatment to the non-Covid patients, adding that the directives were being implemented.

The court was also informed about the fresh instructions issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday stressing that functioning of private clinics and nursing homes is crucial as they supplement the regular medical infrastructure and relieve the burden on the hospitals.

“Home Secretary of Government of India has urged, through this circular, all the states and UTs to ensure that such clinics and nursing homes continue to function without any hindrance”, Additional Solicitor General of India Satya Pal Jain told the court.

The petition was dismissed as withdrawn.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd