No help yet for Abohar residents whose houses were damaged due to heavy rain

A day after heavy rainfall in different parts of Punjab, farmers complained about their inundated cotton fields while families in Abohar demanded repair of their houses which got damaged in the past few days.

Two children had also died after a roof had collapsed in Abohar’s Panjpir nagar last week after heavy rainfall. On Wednesday, Abohar MLA Arun Kumar Narang visited many affected areas and asked for compensation for affected families. Over two dozen houses have gotten damaged in Abohar’s low lying colonies.

Sunil Doda, a vegetable vendor living in a two room accommodation at Panjpir Colony said, “It rained heavily on Tuesday and last week as well. My two children Rajni (5) and Vansh (7) had gotten up early in the morning on a rainy day and went to the room to wear slippers when the roof fell on them. Rajni died on the spot while Vansh died in Adesh Hospital, Bathinda. I am living a room in the same damaged house with my wife. We have got no help from authorities till now.”

Narang visited his house and met a few other families whose roofs had been damaged due to rain. “Many houses in Nanak Nagri, Sant Nagar, Ajit Nagar and Panj Pir Nagar got damaged on Tuesday and last week. Two children have also died. I have spoken to Fazilka deputy commissioner and have asked them to help out these families. No survey of their damaged houses has been started as yet.”

Every year, houses in low-lying colonies get damaged in Abohar. Sources said over Rs 100 crore has been spent on drainage facilities in the past few years, but this problem still remains. “When houses got damaged during SAD-BJP tenure, people were given Rs 1 lakh each for repairs,” said Narang.

Even the tehsil office of Abohar got flooded on Tuesday. Abohar Municipal Commissioner Abhilash Kaplish said, “There are many low lying areas in Abohar which has perennial issues of drainage. I am aware of damage to a few houses and we are getting a report made. Children had also died when one of the houses had been damaged. Our department will make a report and find out how to compensate the affected people.”

Mansa DC still staying in guest house

Though water was drained out of the house of DC Mansa Mohinder Pal, as the outer boundary wall of the building had been damaged, he could not come back to his official residence even on Wednesday and is staying in a guest house. On Tuesday, his house was flooded. Similar was the situation at the home of the superintending engineer, public works department. “When a deputy commissioner’s house has drainage issues, one can imagine what can be in store for a common man,” said Gurlabh Singh Mahal, an activist.

Cotton fields flooded

Cotton fields in Mansa, Bathinda, Muktsar and Fazilka were flooded due to Tuesday’s rain and water has not yet been drained out from all fields. Balwinder Singh, a union leader of Bharti Kisan Union (Dakaunda) and a farmer of village Malakpur Khiala of Mansa, said, “The is water in the fields. Agriculture officers have asked us to wait till the water drains out. Only the can the damage be assessed.”

Farmers in Lambi block had also shown waterlogged cotton fields in a video and blamed the panchayat for not getting the village pond, which had overflowed, cleaned. Agriculture Director Sutantar Kumar however said, “So far, we have not got any field reports of damage to crop. After water recedes, the damage will be assessed.”

