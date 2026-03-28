‘No fuel shortage in Haryana’: CM Nayab Saini reveals massive 2.8 lakh km gas network to stop panic

A day after participating in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding preparedness in the wake of the ongoing West Asia crisis, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday reiterated that the stocks of fuel, LPG, and PNG in the state were adequate.

Revealing the current stock figures, Saini told reporters in Chandigarh that he had held meetings with petroleum companies, and the supply situation of petrol, diesel, and gas in Haryana is the same as it was four months ago.

“Adequate stock is available. There are 4,032 government petrol pumps in Haryana, with an average daily sale of 4,804 kilolitres of petrol and 12,003 kilolitres of diesel. Oil marketing companies have increased terminal operations, sped up dispatches, deployed field officers, and prioritized morning supplies, ensuring normalcy,” Saini said.

Regarding cooking gas, the chief minister said, “The situation is fully satisfactory. Haryana receives about 2 lakh cylinders daily and distributes around 1.9 lakh cylinders. Adequate stock is available at bottling plants, and refill norms of 25 days in urban areas and 45 days in rural areas are being followed. Supply of commercial LPG is also ongoing, with special attention to hospitals, schools, and essential institutions. Currently, 1.73 lakh commercial cylinders are in stock. The Central Government has implemented a 70 per cent allocation framework for commercial LPG. I thank the Prime Minister, because domestic LPG production has been increased from 40 per cent to reduce import dependency”.

Regarding black-marketing and hoarding, Saini said, “As of March 24, 928 LPG cylinders and 4 vehicles have been seized, 66 accused have been identified, and 8 FIRs have been registered”.

‘Stern action against rumor-mongers’

During the interaction, he said that police patrolling has been intensified in sensitive areas, and strict action is being taken against rumor-mongers. To ensure uninterrupted gas supply, Haryana has also reduced the lease rent for laying PNG pipelines from ₹3 lakh per kilometre for 10 years in advance to ₹1,000 per kilometre as a one-time charge, benefiting both companies and consumers”.

“Currently, Haryana has 28,377 kilometres of PNG pipeline. The state aims to achieve 13,33,603 PNG connections, out of which 5,59,761 have been installed and 3,32,162 are operational. Work is underway to activate the remaining connections. The government has also introduced deemed permission to accelerate PNG expansion, and domestic connections are expected to double in the next three months. There are 586 CNG stations in the state, and pipeline expansion is progressing rapidly in districts such as Bhiwani, Palwal, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Hisar, Jhajjar, Karnal, and Kaithal,” Saini said.

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Regarding the natural gas infrastructure, Saini said, “Haryana has strong pipeline networks, including a 455 km Chhainsa–Jhajjar–Hisar pipeline, a 921 km Dadri–Bawana–Nangal pipeline, and a 132 km Dadri–Panipat pipeline. The HVJ-GREP-DVPL network is fully operational, while the Mehsana-Bathinda pipeline is partially operational. Petroleum product pipelines such as Rewari-Kanpur, Jamnagar-Loni, and Mundra-Delhi are fully functional, while the Piyala-Jewar pipeline is under construction”.

Accompanied by top officers of the state government, Saini assured that “in view of the situation developing in Central Asia, there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or cooking gas in Haryana and there is no need to panic”.

He added that the Prime Minister is in contact with global leaders to promote peace and protect India’s interests. The “Nation First” and “India First” policies have already shown results, including bringing back Indian citizens and ensuring the smooth passage of trade through the Strait of Hormuz, and now the reduction in excise duty is helping mitigate adverse impacts. There is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or gas in the state, and people should avoid panic buying to prevent unnecessary pressure on the system”.

Regarding the state’s preparedness, Saini said, “Overall, the supply of petrol, diesel, and LPG in Haryana is stable, and there is no need for panic. I held a meeting with all Deputy Commissioners yesterday and confirmed that there is no shortage anywhere. The Prime Minister also reviewed the situation with the chief ministers of various states and assured uninterrupted supply. War rooms have been set up at the state level under the Chief Secretary and at the district level under Deputy Commissioners to address public concerns”.

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He urged the Opposition leaders to avoid misleading the public by spreading rumours of shortages, but to cooperate during times of crisis.