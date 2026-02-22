No first-aid box, staff-only heaters: Chandigarh Mayor’s surprise midnight inspection exposes shabby PGIMER night shelter

Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi carried out a surprise inspection of a night shelter opposite the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) late Saturday night, uncovering serious lapses in maintenance and basic amenities.

The shelter mainly serves families of outstation patients undergoing treatment at PGIMER and is supposed to offer free stay.

The Mayor reached the facility around 11 pm in his personal vehicle, accompanied only by his private staff. He spent nearly 20 minutes on the spot and broadcast the entire visit live on Facebook, interacting with both residents and personnel for full public accountability.

What Joshi found was deeply concerning. The premises were in a shabby state with visible dirt, an untidy tent, and loose electrical wires hanging dangerously. Heaters — vital in the winter chill — were switched off and kept exclusively for the four security guards on duty, leaving the staying families without any warmth. No first-aid box was present anywhere on the site, nor was there a drinking water facility, but an empty refill bottle was lying around. Fire-safety equipment was there, but its upkeep and staff familiarity with it appeared questionable.