No firm comes forward to set up solid waste management plant in Mohali

THE MUNICIPAL Corporation has failed to get any company for setting up solid waste management plant at Samgauli village. The MC floated tenders for setting up the plant after getting the Punjab local bodies department’s nod in December last year.

“No company had applied for setting up the plant. We were planning to start the work in January this year. Since no company has shown interest in the project, it would be delayed further. The plant is a necessity for us,” a senior MC officer told Chandigarh Newsline.

MC’s Assistant Commissioner Sarbjeet Singh confirmed that no company had applied for setting up the solid waste management plant.

The MC is planning to float fresh tenders for the project. The officials in the MC told Newsline that the process of floating the tender and selecting the company could be delayed for two to three more months. Replying to a question why no company came forward, the officer said that sometimes it happens with the bigger projects but they are hopeful that work would soon start.

The MC earmarked 19 acres of land at Samgauli village to set up the plant at a cost of Rs 305 crore. The land was already acquired by the MC. The plant shall be first of its kind as the MC planned to generate power from the solid waste and sell it to Powercom.

Mohali MC is a major stakeholder in this project. Patiala, 15 municipal committees under GMADA and 22 committees working under Patiala Development Authority (PDA) are also a part of this project. The sold waste from Patiala

shall also be processed in the plant.

Recently, Mohali slipped 44 points from last year’s 109 to 153 in Swachh Survekshan 2019. The absence of waste management plant was one of the major reasons for the city’s poor performance.