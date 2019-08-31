No financial grant for Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, councillors disappointed

In a disappointment for the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore in his address to the general house on Friday morning did not announce any grant to the cash-starved MC. The civic body was expecting Badnore to announce a special grant for issues that could include public toilets, roads or other projects.

Member of Parliament from Chandigarh, Kirron Kher was also present at the meeting.

Minutes before Badnore was to address the gathering, Mayor Rajesh Kalia thanked him for coming over and requested if they could get “Rs 92 crore for road recarpeting work, Rs 19 crore for public toilets and Rs 50 crore for other works.” But in the 19-page speech by Badnore, there was no announcement of any grant.

“Whenever we approach him, he helps us. Moreover, he has already written for the implementation of the fourth finance commission and that grant will help us. See when you have a guest at home, you just can’t start expecting something from him the moment he enters your house,” said Kalia.

Congress councilor Devinder Singh Babla said that all hopes of the civic body had come crashing down. “His Excellency came to the Municipal Corporation and everyone in the MC had high hopes that the situation of the civic body will improve as we expected that grants will. But everyone’s hopes were dashed. The roads are broken, there is no water to drink, there are piles of garbage at the sites. It is all the more unfortunate that at the same time, there was a CBI raid in the Municipal Corporation. Strict action should be taken against anyone found guilty in this,” he said.

A BJP councilor on the condition of anonymity said, “What was the use of addressing the house then when nothing had to be announced for us. All the achievements of the MC are already known by everyone. There was no point in reiterating them all over again. We thought that the way he announced two petrol pumps for us last time, he would do the same this time to help the MC.”

The Municipal Corporation is going through a financial crisis. The Chandigarh Administration has told the civic body to generate their own revenue several times.