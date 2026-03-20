‘No female officer present’: Police raid sparks clash in Jalandhar, family alleges woman dragged by hair during arrest attempt

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A raid by the police in Bhargav Camp area of Punjab’s Jalandhar triggered a tense confrontation Friday morning after a family accused the police of assault and misconduct, including dragging a woman by her hair and using abusive language.
The police said they reached the area around 7.15 am to arrest a man in connection with a domestic dispute complaint filed by his wife, a resident of Tilak Nagar.
According to the family, officers entered the house and attempted to detain the man while he was asleep. The situation escalated when family members objected. Locals alleged that an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) punched the man during the scuffle.
The man’s mother, Mamta, said the dispute stemmed from a conflict between her son and daughter-in-law, who had filed a complaint and returned to her parental home. Mamata, a widow, claimed the family approached the police but received no response.
“They came early in the morning and tried to pick him up forcefully. He wasn’t even allowed to get dressed,” she said.
Mamta claimed she was slapped inside the house and then dragged out by her hair into the street when she tried to intervene. “There was no woman constable. They caught me by my hair and pulled me outside,” she alleged, adding that police also used abusive language.
Eyewitnesses also said Mamata was dragged by her hair by the police officer in front of several people. They said the confrontation lasted around 10 minutes and drew a crowd from the neighbourhood.
Tensions escalated when the man allegedly slapped the ASI as he tried to drag his mother, after which the police took him into custody and brought him to the station.
Residents have demanded action against the officers involved, alleging that the police did not follow procedure.
Police officers said the team went to arrest the man in connection with the existing case. Rajinder Kumar, Station House Officer, said he was not on duty at the time and learned about the incident later.
Kumar said the matter would be examined at the police station.
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