‘No female officer present’: Police raid sparks clash in Jalandhar, family alleges woman dragged by hair during arrest attempt

A confrontation broke out during a police raid in Jalandhar after a family alleged misconduct by officers.

A raid by the police in Bhargav Camp area of Punjab’s Jalandhar triggered a tense confrontation Friday morning after a family accused the police of assault and misconduct, including dragging a woman by her hair and using abusive language.

The police said they reached the area around 7.15 am to arrest a man in connection with a domestic dispute complaint filed by his wife, a resident of Tilak Nagar.

According to the family, officers entered the house and attempted to detain the man while he was asleep. The situation escalated when family members objected. Locals alleged that an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) punched the man during the scuffle.