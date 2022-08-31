No factionalism in Punjab Congress, only temporary grudges, says Raja Warring

Facing an uphill task to carry party men along in ever faction-riddled Punjab Congress, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring in a conversation with The Indian Express put a brave front and said there were no fissures in the party and any anguish by any party leader was “only temporary” in nature.

Playing down the recent drama where Congress MLA from Qadian and leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa had left Punjab Congress Bhawan in a huff after the premises gate was not opened to let his vehicle in – Bajwa had subsequently not joined Congress delegation led by Warring to offer arrest at Punjab Vigilance Bureau headquarters in Mohali as Congress alleged vendetta politics against its leadership – Warring said, “Anyone could get angry when such a thing happens even if it was mistake on part of guard on duty.”

Warring said, “(Partap Singh) Bajwa went to support Bharat Bhushan Ashu. Today also, we were together. We are not speaking against each other. It was guard’s fault if the gate was not opened…Bajwa attended every dharna of the party. He is like my elder brother. I was at his home today for breakfast.”

Warring, who took over as youngest PPCC chief, said, “If there will be differences, they would be out in open in terms of statements against each other. And it happened when (Sunil) Jakhar, (Navjot) Sidhu and (Charanjit Singh) Channi used to openly make statements. And, they did so when Congress was in power in Punjab. Nothing of that sort is happening now, despite the fact that Congress is not in power in the state and the party is not that strong at Centre in terms of governments in other states. So, there is no factionalism in Punjab Congress, but only temporary grudges. I won’t let anyone get angry. I have no ego,” said Warring.

Responding to a question over some leaders questioning “blind” support to every party leader, Warring said, “Until proven guilty, everyone is innocent. I will stand by every Congress leader and worker. If someone is held guilty, we will apprise the party high command and take decision accordingly.” Warring said party leaders who could not make it to meeting on Tuesday had individual reasons which cannot be construed as that they were not on board and were indulging in factionalism.