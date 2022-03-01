No eyewitness in case not enough to prove innocence, says HC

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed a plea challenging conviction of an accused in a double murder case asserting that merely absence of an eyewitness in the case does not mean that the accused in not guilty.

The petitioner, Nashim, had been convicted for murder of his wife, Shakila, and his son, by the Sessions Court of Rohtak, and had been sentenced life imprisonment

by the court. Nashim, however, filed an appeal against his conviction at the High Court. The convict, in his plea, had argued that the prosecution had based its case upon the circumstantial evidence.

Taking up the plea, the bench of Justice Ashok Kumar Verma and Justice Ritu Bahri held: “Merely because there is no eyewitness in the present case, is not enough to come to the conclusion that the accused is not guilty of the offence. Admittedly, two brutal murders have taken place.”

The bench further said, “It is settled position of law that circumstances howsoever strong cannot take place of proof and that the guilt of the accused have to be proved by the prosecution beyond reasonable doubt…The evidence produced by the prosecution proves the guilt of the appellant beyond reasonable doubt. Even otherwise, it is settled proposition of law that circumstantial evidence is in no way inferior to direct evidence and circumstantial evidence can be the sole basis of conviction.”