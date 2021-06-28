No extension for two Haryana Civil Services officers

Chandigarh has been a plum posting for officers coming from Haryana and Punjab.

No extension has been given to Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officers Virat and Ruchi Bedi who have been on deputation in Chandigarh Administration since 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Sources said that UT had written for extension of their deputation but the Haryana government did not oblige.

While Virat had joined the Chandigarh Administration in September 2017, Bedi had joined in October 2018.

Virat’s fourth year is completing in September and he was seeking extension for the fifth year while Bedi’s third year is completing in October and she was seeking extension for fourth year. However, the Haryana government has asked Chandigarh to send back their officials.

Chandigarh has been a plum posting for officers coming from Haryana and Punjab.

GOING BACK TO THEIR CADRE ONLY TO RETURN

In other cases there are Haryana officers who have spent a good amount of time in Chandigarh on deputation and have returned to Chandigarh all over again.

HCS officer S K Jain had spent almost five years in Chandigarh from 2014 to 2018. Then he went back to Haryana only to return in May 2019 again. He was also holding the charge of SDM South.

He joined back in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation then and continues to serve in Chandigarh as Additional Commissioner in Municipal Corporation.

HCS officer Tilak Raj held several positions in Chandigarh in 2011. He served for five years from 2011 to 2016 and then joined again on deputation with effect from September 2018. He continues to enjoy the position till now.

In 2018, he was again picked by the Chandigarh Administration out of a panel sent by the Haryana government. At present, Tilak Raj is serving as Additional Commissioner of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation along with holding charge of several other departments.

The Indian Express had reported how teachers, medical officers, PCS and HCS officers had been sitting here for long.

In the case of teachers, some who had come on deputation went out of Chandigarh only after retirement.

It has already been suggested by city-based residents that Chandigarh should have its own selection panel. Even if UT wants to keep them for years, the departments be shuffled so that vested interests in one department may not be developed.