No end in sight for Mohali residents’ water woes

Residents of three phases in Mohali are facing acute water shortage for the past five days. The residents are using mineral water on a daily basis. Municipal corporation officials said that the water supply line is very old, due to which they have to repair it frequently.

Narpinder Singh Rangi, a Phase X resident, told Chandigarh Newsline that residents of their locality were not getting proper water supply for the past five days. He added that the pressure level is very low and people living on the first or second floors were not getting any water at all.

“We had brought it to the notice of the MC officials, but it is the same story for the past many months. Whenever we ask the officials they tell us that the water supply pipeline is very old, is it our duty to change or repair the supply line. If there is any problem then the concerned department must fix it,” Rangi added.

Captain Surjeet Singh (Retd) said residents were forced to use mineral water bottles or tanker water for their day to day works.

“It has become routine for us. After every three days, the water supply to our areas is affected, around 40 percent of the total population of the city is living in these three phases, there is no solution to our problem,” he added.

Captain Surjeet Singh, a resident of Phase XI, said that the residents would meet the MC officials and also Punjab Health Minister over the issue.

Ramesh Kalra, a Phase XI resident, added that they shall also protest if their issue is not resolved.

Phase 11 MC Opinder Preet Kaur Gill said that the issue had come to her knowledge and she would take it up with the authorities.

An MC official said that the problem arose due to the damage in the water supply lines which were fixed. He added that the water supply was normal on Tuesday evening.

“The pipeline is old so we are facing issues, but we fixed the problem,” the officer added.

MC Commissioner Kamal Kumar was not available for comment.

