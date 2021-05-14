No ECHS patients to be referred to Fortis Mohali for three months

The Indian Express tried contacting the management of Fortis Mohali on the development, but they refused to comment, despite repeated reminders.

The Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) from Thursday has stopped all referrals of veterans to Fortis Hospital, Mohali for a period of three months.

As per the instructions issued by ECHS authorities, orders have been issued to stop referral of patients with effect from May 13 to August 10.

While there was no official word on why this was done, sources said that certain irregularities have been found over a period of time pertained to billing and other issues. “It is a fallout of previous issues which were raised. The instructions have been issued based on investigations done earlier,” a senior officer in Western Command headquarters revealed.

The Indian Express tried contacting the management of Fortis Mohali on the development, but they refused to comment, despite repeated reminders.

ECHS patients who visited Fortis Mohali on Friday said they were turned back and that notices regarding the stopping of referrals had been pasted in the hospital.