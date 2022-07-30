scorecardresearch
‘No ease of doing business in Chandigarh’

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 30, 2022 6:07:31 am
Arun Mahajan, president, Industries Association of Chandigarh, said that there is no ease of doing business in Chandigarh, and that when Chandigarh was in its primary development stage, the administration invited entrepreneurs and investors to be a part of its growth, by investing in Chandigarh. (Express/File)

Targeting the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and UT Administration for sitting on crucial issues concerning industries and businesses of Chandigarh for many years, the Joint Forum of Chandigarh Industries on Friday said that they are ready to sell their plots to the UT administration at current collector rates. Likewise, they are also willing to sell their converted plots 25 per cent below collector rates, if UT administration agrees to buy.

In a press conference at held here at the Chandigarh Press Club by the industries associations, industrialists said that the Chandigarh administration and MHA have failed to resolve long-pending issues directly or indirectly affecting their industries and businesses. However, the recent directions given by the Supreme Court have given a ray of hope to the city’s industrialists and businessmen.

Arun Mahajan, president, Industries Association of Chandigarh, said that there is no ease of doing business in Chandigarh, and that when Chandigarh was in its primary development stage, the administration invited entrepreneurs and investors to be a part of its growth, by investing in Chandigarh. “Our families played a key role in the development of industrial Area and Chandigarh. However, over the past few decades, due to lop-sided policy making, the ‘growth story’ of businesses in the city has turned into a rather sad saga. Chandigarh has witnessed a mass exodus of industries from the city owing to various factors which largely remained unresolved for decades, he said.
MPS Chawla, president, Chandigarh Industries Association, said that Chandigarh was bereft of a basic industrial policy till 2015. However, even that policy hasn’t been fully implemented. Instead of reforms, new challenges and complications keep emerging due to different reasons.

Chander Verma, chairman, Converted Plot Owners Association of Chandigarh, said that the country’s prime minister’s proven track record of success in industrial development and initiatives like Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) India and Make in India had given entrepreneurs great hope. However, Chandigarh, directly controlled by the MHA, has still remained consistently low on all national level ratings such as EoDB rankings based on the parameters of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), EoDB under Innovation Ratings of NITI Aayog and
SDG ratings of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

