‘No direction, will to work’: AAP ex-members ask it to introspect

With AAP anxious to keep its flock together in Punjab, several former party members once again raised the need for the party to introspect the urge to remote control things from Delhi high command.

Nazar Singh Manshahia, MLA from Mansa who had quit AAP in 2019 and joined Congress, said, “This party is not keen to form a government in any state, they work on some agenda and their party is governed from Delhi. In Gujarat, they fielded candidates only on those seats where Congress was strong. In Himachal, they decided to stay away from polls. So, in Punjab too they have some agenda. So who can work with such a party?”

He added, “Time and again, we had expressed our displeasure over autocratic decisions of the party like when Sukhpal Khaira was removed as Leader of Opposition all of a sudden via a tweet. But there was no appeal, no daleel. See now Rupinder Kaur Ruby too resigned from AAP’s membership via a tweet and Jagtar Singh Hissowal didn’t even bother to tweet.”

Gurbinder Singh Kang, former president of Kisan Wing of AAP, said, “I left the party a year ago. This party has no direction and will to work. They send people from Delhi to govern on us. And those persons who have no say in Delhi. Punjab state gave them four MPs in 2014, later 20 MLAs, but somehow they too work like all other parties. I have many instances to prove this.”

H S Phoolka, who was MLA from Dakha, had also resigned from AAP and Vidhan Sabha. Phoolka is Kang’s cousin.

Sukhpal Khaira, who has been now arrested by ED, had told The Indian Express before his arrest: “AAP needs to self-introspect and find reasons for this exodus.”

Gurlabh Singh Mahal, founder member of AAP, said, “We had joined AAP before 2014 polls with great hopes thinking that it can bring a politics of change. However, slowly our hopes got shattered. I have seen many people working for the party after quitting their jobs but party didn’t care for them. Moreover, Punjab leaders have zero say in the party’s affairs and decision making. Bhagwant Mann can’t get anyone appointed on any designation even at block level. In 2017, Delhi team overpowered Punjab and same is happening now. In 2014, Punjab teams handled the polls and results were visible”.

Kang said, “They are nowhere near politics of change. They are not aware of farmers, their problems.”

AAP MLAs detained while trying to ‘gherao’ CM residence

Chandigarh: Several AAP MLAs were detained by the police on Saturday as they tried to head towards Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s residence to barricade it and hold protest over the unemployment issue, officials said.

They said the Chandigarh Police had barricaded both the gates of the MLA hostel here to prevent the legislators from going towards the residence of the Punjab chief minister.

When the MLAs tried to head towards Channi’s residence, they were detained and taken to a police station. The legislators who were detained included Harpal Singh Cheema, Saravjit Kaur Manuke and Manjit Singh Bilaspur. They were later released, police said.

Cheema said the Congress had promised ‘Ghar-Ghar Rozgar’ for the youth. But in the last over four-and-a-half years, not even 5,500 youths from 55 lakh families were given jobs, he alleged.

“Isn’t this a betrayal with the youth of Punjab? Will the Congress, especially Chief Minister Channi, apologise to the lakhs of youth who are struggling on the streets for jobs,” he asked.