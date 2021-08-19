No dip in farmers’ zeal, protest will impact UP polls: Sombir Sangwan

An Independent MLA Sombir Sangwan who had withdrawn support from Haryana’s BJP-JJP government within a week after farmers had started camping at Delhi borders nearly nine months back, has claimed that “there is no change in the pace of agitation and the agitators have same enthusiasm which was there in November 2020”.

Talking to The Indian Express, Sangwan, who has actively participated in the stir after he withdrew support from the government, said: “The farmers will succeed in their mission as they are fighting for their rights. The government is under immense pressure. The government has to hold talks with the farmers and will have to accept their demands. The farmers have never lost battle in the agitation.”

“The agitation will have impact on UP polls too and the BJP has to face the consequences,” said Sangwan, who had contested the 2014 Assembly poll from Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri constituency on BJP ticket but had lost the poll battle. In 2019, the BJP had denied a ticket but Sangwan won the seat as an Independent candidate.

Sangwan, who is in Chandigarh to participate in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Assembly, said that pandemic handling, loss in West Bengal polls and farmer agitation have all dented the PM’s image.

“In Haryana, the BJP and JJP leaders are facing opposition in every village as they failed to fulfil the promises made to the farmers ahead of elections,” he alleged.

In support of the farmers protesting against the Centre’s farm laws, Sangwan, 54, had resigned from the post of Haryana Livestock Development Board chairman on November 30 last year.

Sangwan now says: “Keeping in view the feelings of people and pain of farmers, I had joined this battle. The farmers have done the job of saving the constitution as the Modi government had brought these three black laws from the backdoor during corona pandemic.”

Sangwan is also president of Sangwan khap — a social body of Sangwan gotra people. Following clashes at the Singhu border which had taken place after the violence during farmers’ “Tractor Parade” on January 26, 2020, the khaps had announced to take the responsibility of protecting farmers at the capital’s borders. “Nobody can dare to target our kisan brothers who are staging dharnas peacefully,” Sangwan had stated then.

Recently, senior BJP leaders have repeatedly claimed that “only a handful of people are supporting the agitation now” adding the farm laws are aimed at welfare of farmers. But Sangwan said, “This agitation is of every Indian who believes in the Constitution…At Shahjahanpur border Muslim brothers are serving food to farmers and at Singhu border Sikh brothers are running langar for them while at Tikri border, the khaps have taken this responsibility.”