No decision on wards even as five months left: Cong leader to Chandigarh admin

With Chandigarh civic body polls scheduled to be held later this year, leader of opposition Devinder Singh Babla has written to UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore stating even as less than five months are left, no decision has been taken regarding the polls.

“As you are aware, the elections for the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh will be held in December, 2021. In Chandigarh, this time, instead of 26 seats, elections are going to be held on 35 seats as nine villages have been added to the Municipal Corporation,” Babla said.

He said, “There are approximately five months left to the election of the Municipal Corporation, but till date no one is aware of any SC/ST reserve seat, women’s seat, and general seat, which year census to be considered for the reservation of these wards/seats nor there is any official confirmation on the same.”

The Leader of opposition said that “till date never have elections been held in such a way. Arbitrary decisions are being taken without taking political parties into confidence, even the ward delimitation were done unilaterally without taking the political parties into confidence.”

“It seems that the administration is taking all decisions on the instructions of the BJP, right now the administration is waiting for the green signal from the BJP, then only the ward reservation will be decided. Your excellency, if the polls are held in such a manner, the election will not be conducted in the true spirit of democracy. We also expect from the administration that there is a full proof system in place for the EVM machines and there is no tampering,” he added in the letter.