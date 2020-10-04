No death reported in Mohali after a month, 88 new Covid-19 cases

Speaking further, the DC said that as many as 59 cases were reported from Mohali (Urban), 14 from Derabassi, eight from Dhakoli, three from Lalru, two from Kharar, and one each from Kurali and Gharuan. (Representational)

After a long gap of a month, Mohali district did not record any Covid-related death on Saturday. The number of new Covid-19 positive cases also came down to double digits, as 88 new cases were reported during the day. The district’s tally of cases increased to 10,833, with 1,687 active cases.

DC Girish Dayalan said 166 patients recovered from the infection Saturday. As many as 8,947 patients in the district have been cured of the infection till now.

The DC further said that after around a month the district did not record any death, which was a major relief. He added that it was also relieving that the number of positive cases was also in double digits, after a period of one-and-a-half month. “At this point, we cannot say that there has been a reduction in the positive cases, but certainly it was relieving that there was no death and the cases were also reduced,” the DC said.

Speaking further, the DC said that as many as 59 cases were reported from Mohali (Urban), 14 from Derabassi, eight from Dhakoli, three from Lalru, two from Kharar, and one each from Kurali and Gharuan.

148 cases, 3 deaths reported in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh on Saturday reported a total tally of 12,360 cases, with 148 new positive cases and three deaths. The total number of deaths due to the disease is now 172 and the number of active cases is 1,792. As many as 234 people were also discharged from various facilities.

A 43-year-old man, a resident of Hallomajra, a case of coronary artery disease, POST PCI, dilated cardiomyopathy, expired at GMCH-32, on October 2. A 32- year-old man, a resident of Dhanas, a case of chronic liver disease, acute kidney injury, necrotising fasciitis, passed away at PGIMER on September 3. A 70-year-old woman, a resident of Sector 61, a case of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, hypertension, CABG, expired at GMCH-32 on September 3.

As per the latest available data, 10, 358 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus. ENS

4 deaths, 70 new cases recorded in Panchkula, 125 health workers have been infected till now

Panchkula: As many as four Covid-related deaths were reported in Panchkula, after a gap of two days, on Saturday. Meanwhile, 70 new Covid-19 positive cases were also reported in the district. Out of the new 70 patients, 49 hailed from Panchkula and 21 belong to the nearby districts.

A 23-year-old girl from Raipurrani, who was suffering from severe heart ailment called aortic valve regurgitation, and a 67-year-old man from Sector 25, with co-morbidities including diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease, succumbed to the disease. Meanwhile, two persons who did not have any co-morbidity, a 45-year-old woman from Buddanpur and a 63-year-old man from Kalka also died to the infection on Saturday.

A total of 125 healthcare workers in the district have been infected by Covid-19 till now, including two reported on Saturday.

The district’s Covid-19 tally stands at 6,189 positive cases at present, with an additional 2,008 persons testing positive from other districts as well.

There are 790 active cases in Panchkula at present, while at least 5,308 people have been cured and discharged. As many as 91 have also succumbed to the disease in the district. At least 68,549 people have been tested for Covid-19 in Panchkula till now. ENS

