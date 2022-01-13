No curfew, Chandigarh hotels can stay open till 10 pm, orders Purohit

The Chandigarh administration, in a war room meeting chaired by Administrator, Banwarilal Purohit, on Thursday decided not to impose an weekend curfew as of now and allowed hotels, cafes to function up to 10 pm.

“A consensus was reached in the meeting that the hotels/restaurants/café/coffee shops/eating places would be allowed to function up to 10 PM. However, kitchens of these premises will be allowed to stay open till 11 pm and no home delivery will be allowed after midnight,” it was decided.

It was also decided that persons with disabilities and pregnant women who were employees in government offices in Chandigarh shall be exempted from attending office and could work from home.

Meanwhile for the public transport, it was decided that buses, taxis, auto-rickshaw etc will run only with their permitted seating capacity. In case of violations, strict action under appropriate laws will be taken.

Intensive checking of mask adherence and crowding

The administration on Thursday ordered strict enforcement of Covid guidelines/restrictions,with Administrator Purohit stating that intensive containment and active surveillance should continue, unabated. He said that it has been brought to this notice that Covid protocols were being violated in certain markets/mandis.

He asked the Director General of Police DGP to intensify challaning and enforce protocols strictly in the city. He cautioned that negligence in enforcement will not be tolerated and directed that gathering of public and and overcrowding be strictly checked. He also highlighted the need to ensure everyone out in public is masked always.

Expressing satisfaction over the rate of vaccination, the Administrator said that vaccination was still the critical pillar ofthe health mechanism’s response. “We should ensure cent percent vaccination of all eligible beneficiaries at the earliest. As of now, vaccination is being carried out at 89 different sites of the city and first dose has been administered to 124.70% and second dose to 97.23% targeted population in above 18 years category. Apart from this 50.38% of population (15-18 years) has been jabbed.

Making an appeal to the public, Purohit said that as of now the public perception was that Covid infection in the ongoing wave was ‘mild’. He said that lesson learnt from past experiences told us that the Covid scenario always is fluidand keeps evolving.So, we should not lower our guard, reiterated Purohit.

To tackle the issue of incorrect contact details provided by people during testing leading to a cumbersome contact tracing process, the Administrator directed the Secretary Health to resolve the matter by issuing strict instructions to the testing centres.

Giving upadtaes on the current scenario, the officers of Tricity informed that Mohali has 4363 active cases, Panchkula has 2343 active cases while UT, Chandigarh has 4808 active cases.

Testing in UT up to 5000

Appreciating UT administration officials’s effort to arrest the spread of Covid by increasing the testing three-fold, taking the testing figures to 5000 a day, against 1200 to 1500 earlier, Purohit hoped that the early detection followed by quick isolation would be helpful in checking the spread of the virus.

Thursday’s meeting was attended by Dharam Pal, Adviser to the Administrator, UT, Chandigarh, Dr. Vijay Namdeorao Zade, Finance Secretary, Yashpal Garg, Secretary Health and Anindita Mitra Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, at the Administrator’s office. Others present through video conferencing were Praveer Ranjan, Director General of Police, the Deputy Commissioners of Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali, Director, PGIMER, Director Principal, GMCH-32 and Director Health Services, GMSH-16.