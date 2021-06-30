No Covishield doses, Capt knocks on Centre’s doors

Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh Tuesday sought from the Centre more doses of Covid-19 vaccines, saying the state had run out of Covishield stock and had limited doses of Covaxin.

Taking stock of the vaccination drive in Punjab at a virtual Covid review meeting, Amarinder said more than 62 lakh people had been inoculated in the state. However, he said, there was a shortage of vaccines in Punjab. The state ran out of Covishield vaccines on Tuesday and had only 1,12,821 doses of Covaxin left.

Amarinder said the state had repeatedly raised the issue of inadequate supply of vaccine doses with the Centre. He said he would again take up the matter with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.and escalate it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi if needed.

This is of critical importance as Punjab has slowly been opening up sectors if stakeholders have taken at least one dose of the vaccine, he added.

The CM said his government had set a target to immunise all eligible people in two months, followed by the second dose. Currently, 4.8 per cent of Punjab’s eligible population is fully vaccinated, with Mohali leading in both first and second doses.

Citing a Punjab Police study showing 98 per cent protection against Covid-19 among police personnel after two doses of vaccine, CM asked the health and medical education departments to continue monitoring vaccine efficacy in the light of the new variants of concern.

So far, around 79,000 police personnel have been vaccinated, of which 57 per cent have received both doses, according to an official statement.

The study conducted between February 3 and June 28 showed that of the total deaths during this period, 15 were of those who had not been vaccinated, nine had received one dose, and only two were of those who had been fully vaccinated, DGP Dinkar Gupta said.