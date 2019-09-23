Mohali: No construction yet at 3,500 plots in Aero city, residents allege lack of basic facilities

Around 3,500 plots in Aero City are lying without construction and the owners are paying hefty fines to the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA). The residents who are living in the area allege that they are not getting basic facilities and the authority must not take the fine from the plot owners as the development works are not completed in the area.

The project was launched in 2010 with GMADA offering 4,000 plots of different sizes — from 100 square yards to 500 square yards. If the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) is to be believed, GMADA had to complete the development works by 2014 but still there are issues.

President of RWA, Block 10, Vinod Sharma claims they have been fighting for long to get the basic facilities.

“The sewerage lines are still not completed. In some blocks the roads are not good. Some people have started living in the area. They paid their taxes and other charges,” Sharma said. “Then why are they deprived of facilities?”

Sharma, who is also the chief co-ordinator of all the 10 RWAs of the area, told Chandigarh Newsline that people who bought plots could not start construction due to a lack of basic facilities.

Sharma said, “The owners told me that GMADA started imposing fine on them due to non-construction since 2017. As there is a lack of development, how will people start construction? We demand that GMADA must not charge the fine from these people.”

Sharma stated that GMADA charges Rs 50,000 for a 100-square yard plot for not starting the construction within a period of three years from the day of possession of the land.

A GMADA officer on condition of anonymity told Newsline that some members of RWA met Chief Administrator (CA) Kavita Singh last week, following which she called a meeting of departments involved in the development works of the Aero City.

Sharma said that the CA asked them to wait for one week, following which she would call a meeting to resolve the issue.

According to Sharma, there are 300 plots in Block A where no construction took place while 50 are in Block B, 350 in Block C, 300 in Block D, 600 in Block E, 500 in Block F, 500 in Block G, 900 in Block H, 300 in Block J and 600 in Block I.

GMADA’s Estate Officer Rohit Gupta who looks after the Aero City was not available for comment.