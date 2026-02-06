No compromise till Sukhbir resigns as SAD chief: Ex-SGPC chief

Shiromani Akali Dal (Punj Surjit) president and former Shiromani Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) chief Giani Harpreet Singh Thursday said that there can’t be any compromise with Shiromani Akali Dal till Sukhbir Singh Badal is its president.

His reaction comes a day after former minister and senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia after geting released for jail said that he will bring all Akali leaders together.

Harpreet Singh said that a compromise can be based on principles, not personal opinions. “We welcome Majithia’s statement. But we cannot proceed with it till Sukhbir is SAD president. He violated Akal Takht’s December 2, 2024, edict, and there will be no compromise under my presidency. We may move forward with this only if he resigns.”