No compromise till Sukhbir resigns as SAD chief: Ex-SGPC chief

Shiromani Akali Dal (Punj Surjit) president and former Shiromani Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) chief Giani Harpreet Singh Thursday said that there can’t be any compromise with Shiromani Akali Dal till Sukhbir Singh Badal is its president.
His reaction comes a day after former minister and senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia after geting released for jail said that he will bring all Akali leaders together.
Harpreet Singh said that a compromise can be based on principles, not personal opinions. “We welcome Majithia’s statement. But we cannot proceed with it till Sukhbir is SAD president. He violated Akal Takht’s December 2, 2024, edict, and there will be no compromise under my presidency. We may move forward with this only if he resigns.”
On the alleged fraud in selling SGPC’s land in Mohali, he said, “Every Sikh is hurt. Gurdwara Amb Sahib manager Rajinder Singh, in collusion with senior SGPC officials, sold 44 marlas of land in village Shehnimajra—a property worth crores—for scrap prices. On hearing this, the committee planned to give a clean chit to the guilty.”
He added that action should also be taken against the official who issued the letter authorising the manager, and a case should be registered against them.
The entire blame was put on manager Rajinder Singh and he was suspended him. “The SGPC chief (Harjinder Singh Dhami) has himself admitted to such scams before. While on one hand the Punjab government is selling government lands to fill its pockets, on the other, some corrupt officials in the SGPC have started selling lands donated to gurdwaras to fill their own pockets. The SGPC chief should conduct an impartial investigation,” he said, adding that the PTC channel hasn’t paid the agreed amount to SGPC.
“PTC Channel used to give some amount to SGPC in exchange of live Gurbani telecast. No money was given by PTC to the education fund in the budget reports for 2023-24, 2024-25, and 2025-26. I don’t question the SGPC president about this as he has already said that that he is Sukhbir’s soldier, so I ask his commander Sukhbir Badal why PTC has not deposited the money till now,” he said.
