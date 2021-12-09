No code of conduct in Punjab from Dec 23, clarifies CEO

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Punjab has clarified that a “fake news story” of an anonymous Punjabi newspaper under the headline “Code of conduct in Punjab from December 23, Elections on February 4” has gone viral on social media.

A statement released by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said that they have investigated this news, which is being circulated on the various social media platforms over the last few days, and found it totally baseless and fabricated.

The spokesperson also urged the people of the state to inform the Election Commission of India and the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab if they found any such misleading message or news going viral on social media in future.

He said that the people can visit the official website ceopunjab.gov.in to get correct and accurate information about the new election orders.