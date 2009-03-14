No clue yet in Mohali shootout

Victim in coma; eyewitness says he had been receiving calls from an unknown person

Sameer Watts,a senior executive of a leading cellular service provider who was shot at in Mohali late on Thursday night,had reportedly received a phone call on Wednesday from the same person on whose call he went near the Dussehra Ground.

Watts,a resident of Sector 25,Panchkula,who is currently residing in Jal Vaayu Vihar in Sector 67,is struggling for life 24 hours after he was shot by unidentified persons in his Hyundai Santro car in Phase VIII.

Fortis Hospital Director Dr Ashish Banerji said: Watts is in a coma and his condition is critical. He has been put on a ventilator. Except conservative treatment and care,nothing else can be done for him now but we are monitoring him closely.

A bullet is still lodged deep inside Watts brain,which cannot be removed in any manner,added Dr Banerji. He said he is not sure about how many bullets were fired on Watts and only the forensic experts will be able to establish the type of weapon used.

The police,meanwhile,are working on different theories to track down the assailants. We have several vital leads which will help us crack the case, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jatinder Singh Aulakh told Newsline.

The mobile phone details of Watts are also being scanned to know who he had been in touch with at the time of the incident,Deputy Superintendent of Police (City-II) Swarandeep Singh said. The DSP claimed only a single bullet was fired on Watts.

Sandeep Singh,the brother-in-law of Watts,who is also the lone eyewitness to the shootout,told the police that on Wednesday,Watts had told him that somebody called him from a local hospital and asked him to meet him near the Dussehra Ground. He asked Sandeep to accompany him. Both reportedly reached the grounds at 7.15 pm but after nobody turned up to meet them,they returned to their respective homes around 8 pm.

On Thursday evening,the same person reportedly called Watts again,asking him to come near the Dussehra Ground. Sandeep reached the spot in his Toyota Innova before Watts drove in his Santro car. Watts told Sandeep that he will be parking his car 100-150 metres ahead of him and asked him to come near him only when signalled.

On getting no signal for several minutes,Sandeep called the victim on his mobile phone,which remained unanswered. He started driving towards Sameer.

Before Sandeep could reach Watts,a car,which Sandeep failed to identify in the darkness,zoomed past him and sped towards Phase IX T-point. Sandeep then found Sameer in a pool of blood.

On Sandeeps statement,a case under Section 307 of the IPC was lodged against unknown assailants.

UNDER the SCANNER

Sameers wife Simran,who works as the guest relations executive in same hospital from where Sameer had received the calls.

UNANSWERED QUESTIONS

* Why did Sameer keep his brother-in-law at bay when he reached the spot?

* Why did Sandeep not see the assailants car arrive?

