‘No child to be identified by caste’: Himachal schools to tweak admission forms

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday directed the state education department to remove the ‘caste’ column from admission forms in all state-run schools from the next academic session. The students from the Scheduled Caste community, however, must continue to furnish their caste details for availing of government schemes and benefits, he said.

“The government is committed to eliminating caste-based discrimination in society and promoting fraternity and equality and the removal of the caste column would be a step in this direction. The new system will be implemented from the academic session 2027-28. We are looking to curb casteism from the grassroots level up. No child should be identified by his or her caste in schools,” Sukhu said.

Sukhu issued the direction while chairing a meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Scheduled Caste Welfare Board in Shimla.

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The CM added that the removal of the caste column from admission forms would not deprive eligible students belonging to Scheduled Castes and other socially and educationally backward sections of government-sponsored welfare schemes. Such students would still be able to furnish the required details through their parents or guardians, wherever necessary, for availing themselves of such benefits, he said.

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Secretary (Education) Rakesh Kanwar said the department would soon formulate a detailed policy and mechanism for implementing the policy. “The CM has taken a decision. A policy will be chalked out to implement it. The point that no eligible child should be deprived of government-sponsored schemes aimed at the upliftment of backward classes is also in our knowledge. The policy will be framed keeping this aspect in mind,” Kanwar said.

The move is expected to require changes in the admission process and related school records while ensuring that caste-related information, wherever legally or administratively required for extending welfare benefits, remains accessible through an appropriate mechanism.

Meanwhile, CM said his government has launched several schemes for the welfare of the Scheduled Castes community. He said the government has also been providing loans of up to Rs 20 lakh to meritorious students for higher education at a one per cent interest rate.

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The state government provides subsidies under the Rajiv Gandhi Start-up Swarozgar Saur Yojana for setting up projects ranging from 100 KW to 2 MW. A subsidy of 5 per cent was being provided for projects in tribal areas and 4 per cent in other areas, he said. The government will also implement the Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar Yojana for extremely poor families, providing them 300 units of free electricity, and women from these families a monthly pension of Rs 1,500.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dhani Ram Shandil, who too attended the meeting, said his department has allocated nearly Rs 315 crore in the current financial year on schemes for the social and economic upliftment of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, women, children and senior citizens. A corpus of Rs 1,105 crore, in addition, has been allocated under the Scheduled Caste Development Programme, he said.