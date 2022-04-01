No change in power tariff, no announcement of 300 free units yet

Power consumers of the state will not get 300 free units of power yet, as per the tariff order issued by Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSREC) even as the consumers have not been burdened with any hike in power prices.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took over the reigns of the state a fortnight ago and this is their first order on power tarrif. No change in tariff for any category has been made in the tariff for financial year starting tomorrow. The PSERC stated that it has not burdened the consumer considering that they were recovering from losses during Covid-19 pandemic.

The AAP had promised the electorate before the elections that it would be providing 300 units free of cost to every household in the state. The promise had ,however, not been fulfilled in the first tariff order.

The domestic consumers having a load of upto 2 KW are charged Rs 3.49 per unit for first 100 units, Rs 5.84 per unit for 101 to 300 units, and Rs 7.30 per unit for more than 300 units.

The consumers having load between 2 KW and 7 KW are charged Rs 3.74 every unit for first 100 units, Rs 5.84 for 101 to 300 units, Rs 7.30 for 301 units and above. The consumers having a load between 7 to 50 KW get every unit for Rs 4.46 for first 100 units, Rs 6.50 for units between 101 to 300, Rs 7.50 for 301 units and above.

For non-residential supply, the consumers having a load of 7 KW are charged Rs 6.91 per unit for upto 100 units, Rs 7.17 for upto 500 units, and Rs 7.29 for more than 500 units. The small scale industrial cosnumers , having a load of upto 20 KW get a unit for Rs 5.37, and medium scale industry gets a unit for Rs 5.80 each.

The tariff order said that although there has been a huge additional revenue requirement of over Rs 13607 crore claimed by PSPCL in their revised submission on account of the impact of the 6th Pay Commission, the same has been adjusted and kept minimal in the Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR) for FY 2022-23. The net revenue expected from the announced tariff is Rs 36149.60 crore after adjusting the net surplus carried forward to the current year. The balance gap of Rs. 88.05 Crore is being carried forward to be adjusted at the time of determination of tariff for FY 2023-24.