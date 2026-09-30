Centre denies Punjab CM Mann clearance to visit Japan for India hockey match

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been denied political clearance by the Centre for his proposed visit to Japan to cheer the Indian men’s hockey team in the Asian Games semi-final on October 1.

Sources said the Centre conveyed to the Punjab government that ensuring the safety of a visiting chief minister at a major international sporting event posed a challenge. “The government has been told that he is being denied permission because of security concerns. Managing a VIP at the Asian Games is an issue. They cannot put anyone in harm’s way. We have been told this,” a state government functionary said.

Mann was invited by the Asian Hockey Federation to attend the concluding stages of the hockey competition at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. The invitation covered the semi-finals on September 30 and October 1 and the finals on October 2 and 3.

He was scheduled to fly to Japan on Wednesday.

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The proposed visit was also linked to Punjab’s preparations to host the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy in Jalandhar and Mohali from October 27 to November 5. The Asian Hockey Federation had said the visit would allow the Punjab delegation to observe arrangements for a major international hockey tournament, which could help in preparations for the state-hosted event.

The visit also had particular significance for Punjab, with eight players in India’s 20-member men’s hockey squad hailing from the state.

Olympics and UK-Israel trip

The denial is the third instance in which the Centre has not granted Chief Minister Mann political clearance for a proposed foreign visit. In August 2024, the Ministry of External Affairs denied clearance for Mann’s proposed visit to Paris to watch the Indian men’s hockey team at the Olympics. He was scheduled to be in Paris from August 3 to 9. The decision triggered a political confrontation between Punjab’s AAP government and the BJP-led Centre.

In January 2026, the Centre again did not grant political clearance for Mann’s proposed visit to the UK and Israel for an investment outreach programme ahead of the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit. Then Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora was also to accompany him. The proposed tour was subsequently cancelled.

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Mann, however, has travelled abroad for official engagements. He led a Punjab delegation to Japan in December 2025 and later visited South Korea for investment-related programmes.