Centre denies Punjab CM Mann clearance to visit Japan for India hockey match

Eight players in India’s 20-member men’s hockey squad for the Asian Games semi-final hail from Punjab;  Bhagwant Mann was invited by the Asian Hockey Federation.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
3 min readChandigarhUpdated: Sep 30, 2026 12:24 PM IST
Bhagwant Mann Japan visitPunjab CM Bhagwant Mann
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been denied political clearance by the Centre for his proposed visit to Japan to cheer the Indian men’s hockey team in the Asian Games semi-final on October 1.

Sources said the Centre conveyed to the Punjab government that ensuring the safety of a visiting chief minister at a major international sporting event posed a challenge. “The government has been told that he is being denied permission because of security concerns. Managing a VIP at the Asian Games is an issue. They cannot put anyone in harm’s way. We have been told this,” a state government functionary said.

Mann was invited by the Asian Hockey Federation to attend the concluding stages of the hockey competition at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. The invitation covered the semi-finals on September 30 and October 1 and the finals on October 2 and 3.

He was scheduled to fly to Japan on Wednesday.

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The proposed visit was also linked to Punjab’s preparations to host the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy in Jalandhar and Mohali from October 27 to November 5. The Asian Hockey Federation had said the visit would allow the Punjab delegation to observe arrangements for a major international hockey tournament, which could help in preparations for the state-hosted event.

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The visit also had particular significance for Punjab, with eight players in India’s 20-member men’s hockey squad hailing from the state.

Olympics and UK-Israel trip

The denial is the third instance in which the Centre has not granted Chief Minister Mann political clearance for a proposed foreign visit. In August 2024, the Ministry of External Affairs denied clearance for Mann’s proposed visit to Paris to watch the Indian men’s hockey team at the Olympics. He was scheduled to be in Paris from August 3 to 9. The decision triggered a political confrontation between Punjab’s AAP government and the BJP-led Centre.

In January 2026, the Centre again did not grant political clearance for Mann’s proposed visit to the UK and Israel for an investment outreach programme ahead of the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit. Then Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora was also to accompany him. The proposed tour was subsequently cancelled.

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Mann, however, has travelled abroad for official engagements. He led a Punjab delegation to Japan in December 2025 and later visited South Korea for investment-related programmes.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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