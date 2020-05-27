No case in last fortnight, Jawaharpur village declared non-containment area

Mohali Civil Surgeon, Dr Manjeet Singh, told The Indian Express that Jawaharpur has now been opened and is a non-containment area. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi (Representational) Mohali Civil Surgeon, Dr Manjeet Singh, told The Indian Express that Jawaharpur has now been opened and is a non-containment area. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi (Representational)

The district administration Tuesday declared Jawaharpur village as a non-containment area after no positive Covid-19 case was reported from the village in the last fortnight. The village had reported 46 positive cases out of the total 106 reported in the district so far.

Mohali Civil Surgeon, Dr Manjeet Singh, told The Indian Express that Jawaharpur has now been opened and is a non-containment area. He added that since only one case was reported from the district in the last 15 days, there are no containment areas.

“The residents of Jawaharpur could not move freely. Nayagaon, from where a woman was tested positive on Monday, is not a containment area. We have taken 14 samples from the area where the woman was residing,” Dr Manjeet Singh added.

When asked about the source of infection of the woman who tested positive, Dr Manjeet Singh said that the woman was pregnant and had gone to Government Multi-Speciality (GMSH), Sector 16, Chandigarh for her treatment, where she might have contracted the virus.

However, nothing can be said for sure as of now as contact tracing is still on. He added that they had collected the samples of primary contacts of the woman and will collect more samples in the coming few days, if need be.

When asked about the result of tests taken at the international airport, Dr Manjeet Singh said that all 61 NRIs whose samples were taken last week after a flight landed from the USA, had tested negative while the report of 134 samples was awaited.

“The report of domestic passengers is awaited and is likely to come out on Wednesday. As of now we have only one positive case reported in the last 15 days,” he added.

