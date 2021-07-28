No car museum, Chandigarh to go for IAF museum with vintage aircraft

Instead of a vintage car museum, Chandigarh will now have an Indian Air Force museum at the government press building in Sector 18.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal while speaking to The Indian Express said that the talks are on with the Indian Air Force regarding the setting up of the museum, which will be built on the pattern of a similar museum in Kerala. “We will be having vintage aircrafts here at the venue. Our talks are going on with the Air Force regarding this and it will be done soon,” UT Adviser said.

The UT is also mulling to equip the museum with flight simulators so people, especially children, may experience the thrill of flying too.

Sources said that in March this year, the UT Administration had issued tenders inviting firms to set up, operate and maintain the vintage car museum, however, not many had expressed interest. Following the design of the vintage car museum’s layout, the UT had stated that it would be one of the first glass heritage buildings in India and would house about 28 vintage cars and 50 motorcycles or scooters. It had further said that there will be entry tickets and vintage car ride charges too. But, the plan stands altered.

Now, the Air Force museum will be set up at Block A on ground floor of the heritage building of Government Press in Sector 18, which has an area of 15,600 square feet.

The officials said that although the agency will be provided with basic building infrastructure, such as internal electrical system, networks fitting/fixture, water supply, sewerage network, any alteration and additional infrastructure, if required, will be arranged by the successful agency in consultation with the authority.

It was also stated that as the area will be given on “as is where is” basis, it will be the responsibility of the agency to start the operation of the project within the agreed time period. The agency will also need to ensure that the site “is a government facility on a government land and no deed is to be performed which spoils the dunes”.

“The site is a government facility and all works are to be carried out not disturbing the day-to-day work of the facility. The bidder will need to take all necessary consent and permissions for the same from the authority. The areas/premises of the museum will be deemed to be public premises as defined in the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971,” the UT Administration said.

The reserve price for the agency has been kept as Rs 55,12,976 per year.