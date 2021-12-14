No BC quota benefit to families with Rs 6 lakh annual income: Haryana

The Haryana government Monday said it has notified an amendment in the Haryana Backward Classes (Reservation in Services and Admission in Educational Institutions) Act 2016, which has excluded the sons and daughters of parents from Backward Classes having gross annual income of Rs 6 lakh or above from availing benefit of reservation while seeking admission in educational institutions and government jobs.

The government has notified the new criteria to define “creamy layer” within BCs amending relevant sections of the Act. According to the notification issued by the Haryana Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Welfare Department, sons and daughters of persons belonging to a family (father, mother and minor children) which owns land more than the land permissible under Haryana ceiling on land Holdings Act, 1972 and sons and daughters of parents possessing wealth above Rs 1 crore for a period of last three consecutive years will not be able to claim the benefit of reservation.

According to the notification, persons appointed to constitutional posts/constitutional personalities like President of India, Vice-President, Judges of Supreme Court and High Courts, Chairman and Members of Union Public Service Commission and of State Public Service Commission, Chief Election Commissioner and Comptroller and Auditor General of India, Persons holding similar constitutional posts and sons and daughters of MPs or MLAs will not be able to claim the benefit of reservation.

Similarly, these instructions will be applicable to sons and daughters of Class A and Class B/Class-I and Class-II officers of the All India, Central and State Services, whose parents are serving in these categories; mutatis mutandis to officers holding equivalent or comparable basis in these institutions like banks and insurance organizations.

Apart from this, sons and daughters of Armed Forces and Para Military Forces (persons holding civil posts are not included) parents either or both of whom is or are in the rank of Major or above in the Army or equivalent in the Navy or Air Force or Para Military Forces will not be able to claim the benefit of reservation.

The notification has been sent to all Administrative Secretaries of the state, Heads of Departments, Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court, Managing Directors and Chief Administrators of all Boards, Corporations and Institutions, All Commissioners of Ambala, Hisar, Gurugram, Rohtak, Karnal and Faridabad, Deputy Commissioners, Sub-Divisional Officers (Civil) and Registrars of all universities of the state.