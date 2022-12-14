No authentic input that gangster Rinda died in Pakistan, says Punjab DGP

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav Wednesday said there was “no authentic input” regarding gangster-turned-terrorist Rinda dying in Pakistan.

Responding to a question during a press conference in Chandigarh, Yadav said there were only media reports about Rinda’s death in Pakistan but there was no official confirmation.

Asked about reports of Satinderjeet Singh aka Goldy Brar’s detention in the United States and purported denial by Brar in an interview to a YouTube channel, Yadav offered no comments.

The DGP said: “We are dealing with a foreign country and I will not comment on this.”

As per media reports, Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, a wanted terrorist carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh announced by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), died at a hospital in Pakistan’s Lahore last month.

A senior Punjab Police official and one from a central agency, citing their sources, told indianexpress.com that Rinda, who was under the protection of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and had carried out several terrorist acts in India, was being treated for a kidney ailment probably triggered by drug overdose.

A senior Punjab police officer said: “We are taking the news with a pinch of salt. In the past, there were reports that Pakistan-based terrorist Harmeet Singh PhD was dead. Six months later, we realised he was very much alive as we analysed his activities and call details. He died sometime later. Now also there are strong rumours that Rinda is dead, Let’s see.”

Advertisement

Sources in the Punjab Police said the police were probing if Rinda was involved in the recent rocket-propelled grenade attack aimed at Sarhali police station, even as preliminary investigations indicated that it was the handiwork of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa Harike and another gangster Satta.

The DGP told the youth not to follow Goldy Brar, Landa and Satta, saying their “shelf life was very short”. He urged the youth to follow the icons contributing to society in a positive manner.