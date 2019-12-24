No anticipatory bail to SHO, court says big scam of extorting money on monthly basis

SHO Ravi Kant SHO Ravi Kant

Dismissing the anticipatory bail plea filed by Inspector Ravi Kant, one of the accused in a case in which police officials are accused of extorting money from owners of a Panchkula salon, an additional sessions court here has said the evidence on record makes it “clear that it is big scam of extorting money on monthly basis from different persons”.

“For the purpose of qualitative investigation and to unearth the entire extortion scam, custodial interrogation of the petitioner is must,” Additional Sessions Judge Narender Sura has said while declining the relief of anticipatory bail to Ravi Kant.

Stressing the need for custodial interrogation, the order read, “For the busting of the entire extortion scam by the police officials, custodial interrogation of the petitioner is necessary as he will reveal all the details of the persons, who are involved in this scam, would reveal the modus operandi and also reveal what illegal activities were protected by him against receiving of the amount every month.”

Ravi Kant, the former SHO of Police Station Mansa Devi, in his bail plea had argued that he is a victim of media trial. However, the court in its order has observed that had the matter not been reported in media, “the earlier Investigating Officer had concluded the investigation before even starting the same (the investigation) and earlier Investigating Officer had not even added sections under Prevention of Corruption while registering the FIR.”

The case initially was registered under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354 D (stalking) and 384 (extortion) of the IPC. Sections 7 and 13 of Prevention of Corruption act were added later. There are three accused in the case – Inspector Ravi Kant, Home Guard Jashan Lal and HC Anil Kumar. The case had been registered on the complaint of a Salon manager that Jashan Lal used to extort money on behalf of Ravi Kant. There is a possibility of involvement of other officials too, the police has said.

The court has also said that the record makes it clear that there is a conversation of Ravi Kant with Jashan Lal which makes it clear that “petitioner was indulged in extorting money from different persons”. As per the order, a CD was also played at the time of hearing. Referring to contents of the CD, the court has said, “It is clear that Jashan Lal had caught hold the Manager of the Saloon and sexually assaulted her”.

The prosecution before the court had submitted that accused Jashan Lal had admitted that he had extorted Rs10,000 from the woman, who was the salon manager, as monthly and he had made calls from his mobile numbers to official mobile phone of the SHO, and “the SHO had asked him to collect Rs 10,000 at this stage and will see at later stage”.

Jashan Lal is further said to have disclosed that he had collected the amount and reached the police station and handed over Rs10,000 to SHO Ravi Kant. Besides disclosing various instances of extortion, Jashan Lal has also disclosed about involvement of one HC Anil Kumar in extorting of money from other persons, as per the police investigation.

