No alliance with Congress, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab

Putting an end to all speculation, AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday ruled out the possibility of his party allying with the Congress for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with MLAs and party workers in Sunam, Kejriwal, while answering a question whether his party will ally with the Congress for next year’s Lok Sabha polls, said, “There will be no alliance with the Congress.”

“For over 70 years, this country has been looted by Congress. But AAP has worked and shown results. I invite people of Punjab to come to Delhi and see our development model in fields of health and education,” said Kejriwal. Kejriwal said that he is even inviting Captain Amarinder Singh to Delhi to see government schools and mohalla clinics being run by his government. “I request all villagers in Punjab to come and tour our schools and mohalla clinics in Delhi.

We are even ready to arrange tours for them. Come and see how shaandar our government schools are now. I even invite Punjab CM to come and see our development model. If need be, we can also make our Deputy CM Manish Sisodia stay in Punjab for 10 days and teach Punjab government how such work is done,” said Kejriwal.

Further targeting Punjab chief CM Captain Amarinder Singh for not fulfiling pre-poll promises made with people of Punjab, Kejriwal said, “Congress had distributed employment cards to youths before polls. So how many jobs have been given? How many people got smartphones from Captain? How many farmers got their debt waived?,” he said. He further said that now when Ranjit Singh commission constituted by Amarinder himself had indicted policemen for opening fire on peaceful protesters at Behbal Kalan, there shouldn’t be any delay in action.

“Table the report in front of all and punish the guilty who attacked peaceful protesters,” said Kejriwal.

