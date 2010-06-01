No advance booking,several breakdowns… Volvos play truant in blistering summer

The Haryana Roadways decision to indefinitely scrap the system to book tickets in Volvo AC buses in advance has come as a major inconvenience to travellers.

The problem was compounded on Monday when travellers also found that several buses had broken down,which caused overcrowding on the remaining of the fleet.

Talking to Newsline,Shobit,a Mohali resident,said,I had to go to Delhi in the morning and I reached ISBT-17 around 5.30 am. I stood in the queue for tickets for the 6.20 am bus,but by the time it was my turn,all the tickets had been sold out. I again stood in the queue and managed to get the ticket for 7.20 am bus. The authorities should look seriously into the matter. When the demand is so high,they should match up the supply.

Another Sector-22 resident,Shilpi Gupta,said,With summer at its peak,these buses are preferred by passengers. The problems should be quickly fixed by the authorities and advance booking should be started as soon as possible.

The ISBT-17 was like a mad house today. Arguments between ticket providers and passengers broke out quite frequently and even the Haryana roadways employees were angry over the withdrawal.

Speaking with Newsline,one of the employees said,This is ridiculous.

Everyday we have to deal with such rush. Even the passengers cannot be blamed,as in such heat,they have to stand in queue and many return empty-handed. There is no point of withdrawing advance booking.

While a couple of volvo buses are still under repair,the Haryana Roadways officials said the advance booking will be resumed soon. A senior official said,The service was withdrawn after many vovlo buses broke down and almost 60 per cent of them went off roads. Things have improved and we will soon restart advance booking. We regret the trouble passengers are facing.

