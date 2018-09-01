No action yet on our complaint of illegal mining: Majri residents

Fresh mining in Kubhaheri village in Majri block (Express Photo) Fresh mining in Kubhaheri village in Majri block (Express Photo)

The residents of Majri block here have alleged that though they have noticed fresh illegal mining in the area and complained to the authorities regarding this, the latter is yet to take any action.

The officials have said that they are carrying out checking in the area.

Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Khijrabaad village in the block, told Chandigarh Newsline that since last week they have been noticing fresh mining in Kubhaheri village as they have seen trucks.

“Near the government school in Kubhaheri village, anyone can notice the signs of fresh mining. When we told the officials, they did not do anything,” Singh alleged.

Sher Mohammad, another resident of Khijrabaad, said that earlier the mining took place in their village and nearby Mianpur Jhangar, but now the miners have found new places. “Our villages have been ruined. Now, they have found a new place for digging up sand and gravel,” he said.

District mining officer Simarpreet Kaur Dhillon was not available for comments.

Executive Engineer, who is also responsible for checking illegal mining, said that he would ask his officials to check the spots where the illegal mining was going on. Gurwinder Singh, who was part of Khijrabaad village action committee against illegal mining, said that they will meet the residents of Kubhaheri village and ask them to protest against the illegal miners.

