No access to detained immigrants in Oregon, community leaders file case in US court

A case has been filed by a rights group. (representational photo) A case has been filed by a rights group. (representational photo)

Punjabi community leaders have still not been able to get in touch with 123 immigrants, including over 50 Sikhs, who were detained in Sheridhan jail of Oregon state. Now, a case has been filed by a rights group.

“A lawsuit has been filed by a rights group against the immigration and homeland security departments of the US government in a federal court challenging the denial of access to the lawyers of the immigrants,” said Bahadur Singh, President Ghadar Memorial Association Oregon state, adding that American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has filed the case. He was speaking to The Indian Express from Oregon.

Community leaders have been taking up the matter with the local Senator for the past six days. All these detainees were asylum seekers in Oregon.

“We are not even aware about the names and the whereabouts of these detainees yet,” Bahadur Singh said. He added that they are going to hold another meeting on Sunday to discuss the matter in which Jeff Merkley, the Senator, will also participate.

Community leaders also held a protest outside Sheridhan prison on Sunday. He added that religious leaders will also pray outside the Sheridhan prison and community members will protest where the immigrants have been kept under detention.

The Sikh community has also expressed fear that these detainees are not being given proper treatment in prison. President of Sikh Centre of Oregon (Portland Metrol Gurudwara), Harbaksh Singh Mangat, said that prison authorities had also denied access to Indian consulate.

“We will continue to try to get legal and religious assistance to the detainees,” he added.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App