NJHPS crosses 150 billion units power generation milestone: SJVN

The Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN)’s Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station has achieved a historic milestone by crossing 150 billion units (BU) of cumulative power generation, reaffirming its major role in clean energy production and strengthening the northern power grid.
Congratulating the team, Bhupender Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of SJVN, said the country’s largest underground hydro power station has consistently demonstrated operational reliability since its commissioning in May 2004.
Celebrations to mark the achievement were held at the project’s powerhouse in the presence of Gupta, Ajay Kumar Sharma, Director (Personnel), and other senior officials of SJVN.
Speaking on the occasion, Gupta said, “The Nathpa Jhakri project has emerged as a cornerstone of the northern grid by delivering dependable green energy and ensuring grid stability, particularly during peak demand periods. The project has achieved several operational benchmarks over the years.”
According to SJVN, the station recorded its highest-ever annual generation of 7,610.257 million units in FY 2011-12. It also achieved a record monthly generation of 1,222.170 million units in July 2024, with the highest daily generation of 39.572 million units on August 13, 2024.
Director (Personnel) Ajay Kumar Sharma lauded the contributions of present and former employees associated with the project and said, “The hydro power station has played a crucial role in driving regional development and economic growth.”
Rajeev Kapoor, Head of Project at NJHPS, expressed gratitude to SJVN management, the Ministry of Power and the Government of Himachal Pradesh for their continued support. He also acknowledged the role of employees, contractors and the local community in achieving the milestone.
The 150 BU generation mark also carries significant environmental value, reflecting the displacement of large volumes of fossil-fuel-based power generation and contributing to reduced greenhouse gas emissions, thereby supporting India’s clean energy transition.
