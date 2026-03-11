NJHPS crosses 150 billion units power generation milestone: SJVN

According to SJVN, the station recorded its highest-ever annual generation of 7,610.257 million units in FY 2011-12. (File)

The Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN)’s Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station has achieved a historic milestone by crossing 150 billion units (BU) of cumulative power generation, reaffirming its major role in clean energy production and strengthening the northern power grid.

Congratulating the team, Bhupender Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of SJVN, said the country’s largest underground hydro power station has consistently demonstrated operational reliability since its commissioning in May 2004.

Celebrations to mark the achievement were held at the project’s powerhouse in the presence of Gupta, Ajay Kumar Sharma, Director (Personnel), and other senior officials of SJVN.

Speaking on the occasion, Gupta said, “The Nathpa Jhakri project has emerged as a cornerstone of the northern grid by delivering dependable green energy and ensuring grid stability, particularly during peak demand periods. The project has achieved several operational benchmarks over the years.”