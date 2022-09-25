scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

Nitish, Pawar and Yechury to attend INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala’s rally in Fatehabad

The rally will mark 109th birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal.

A large waterproof tent has been arranged keeping in view of the ongoing rains in the region. (Express photo by Sukhbir Siwach)

Opposition leaders including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury are expected to attend a rally organised by former Haryana chief minister and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief Om Prakash Chautala in Haryana’s Fatehabad on Sunday.

INLD’s Karan Chautala told The Indian Express that Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejasvi Yadav and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal will also address the rally.

The rally will mark the 109th birth anniversary of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal.

More from Chandigarh

A large waterproof tent has been arranged keeping in view of the ongoing rains in the region. Rain lashed the area for the third consecutive day on Saturday. However, the weather has improved to some extent in Fatehabad and there are no rains in the town since Sunday morning.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...Premium
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for applesPremium
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for apples
Inside Track: Ghar Wapasi?Premium
Inside Track: Ghar Wapasi?
Tavleen Singh writes: All fanatics are dangerousPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: All fanatics are dangerous

First published on: 25-09-2022 at 10:09:15 am
Next Story

‘Tonight is about another bowling hero’: Ashwin, Sehwag, Hales back Deepti Sharma’s run out of Charlie Dean

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 25: Latest News
Advertisement