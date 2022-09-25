Nitish, Pawar and Yechury to attend INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala’s rally in Fatehabad

Opposition leaders including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury are expected to attend a rally organised by former Haryana chief minister and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief Om Prakash Chautala in Haryana’s Fatehabad on Sunday.

INLD’s Karan Chautala told The Indian Express that Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejasvi Yadav and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal will also address the rally.

The rally will mark the 109th birth anniversary of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal.

A large waterproof tent has been arranged keeping in view of the ongoing rains in the region. Rain lashed the area for the third consecutive day on Saturday. However, the weather has improved to some extent in Fatehabad and there are no rains in the town since Sunday morning.