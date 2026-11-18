BJP national president Nitin Nabin Wednesday launched a twin attack on the AAP government in Punjab and the Congress, while on one hand declaring that the countdown to the Mann government’s exit had begun and on the other targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for questioning India’s economic strength and democratic credentials abroad.

He also targeted Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for allowing himself to be used as an “ATM” for AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and accused the AAP government of betraying Punjab by pushing its youth towards drugs, unemployment and forced migration.

Contrasting Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s global outreach with Rahul Gandhi’s remarks at institutions such as Columbia University, Nabin said that while the Prime Minister was bringing investments and glory to India, the Congress leader was questioning the country’s economic strength and democratic credentials abroad. “The country has witnessed Rahul’s failures, Now the world is watching,” said he.

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Nabin was addressing a gathering in Jalandhar after flagging off the BJP’s 16-day ‘Samrasta Sankalp Yatra’, dedicated to the 650th birth anniversary of Sant Shiromani Sri Guru Ravidas Ji Maharaj. Before the flag-off at Raipur Rasulpur village near Dera Ballan, he paid obeisance at Dera Sachkhand Ballan and sought the blessings of Sant Niranjan Dass Maharaj. The yatra will cover 2,558 kilometres across seven states and 47 cities before culminating in Varanasi on December 3. In Punjab, it will pass through 17 districts over five days, covering 700 km.

Launching a scathing attack on the ruling AAP, Nabin accused the state government of betraying Punjab, a land renowned for sacrifice, hard work and brave soldiers, by pushing its youth towards drugs, unemployment and forced migration.

“They vowed to make Punjab drug-free, yet ended up destroying that very resolve. Instead of fighting drugs, this government is fighting against Punjab’s youth—while the BJP is determined to make our ‘Nasha Mukt Abhiyan’ a decisive success,” he said.

On law and order, Nabin said industries were shutting down and jobs had vanished. He said the biggest irony in Punjab today was that even police personnel and police stations were unsafe under criminal and gangster rule, while women lacked basic security.

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Accusing Mann of allowing himself to be used for Kejriwal’s benefit, Nabin said, “There is no rule of law in Punjab only laws made to fill Arvind Kejriwal’s pockets. Chief Minister, you have allowed yourself to be used as an ATM for Kejriwal, looting public money in the name of ‘Badlaav’.”

He also criticised the state government’s ‘Crorepati’ event, saying that after leaving crores of youth jobless and bankrupting the state and earning repeated reprimands from the High Court, the government was staging gimmicks to make one youth a crorepati instead of creating real employment.

Turning to the Congress, Nabin said the party that claimed to champion the Constitution tore it to shreds during the Emergency and inflicted deep wounds on Punjab. Referring to the 1984 anti-Sikh massacre, he said Congress leaders had chosen November 1, the day when Sikhs were massacred in 1984, to hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan. “People have not forgotten those days and will punish them,” he said.

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, Nabin said, “At a time when the World Bank, IMF, and World Economic Forum are endorsing India’s economic rise, Rahul Gandhi claims India is moving toward disaster. The disaster is not in India—it is in the mindset of Rahul Gandhi, because his family and party are shrinking while 140 crore Indians and our women are marching toward self-reliance.”

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Promises safe, drug-free Punjab

Appealing to the people of Punjab to bless the BJP and NDA, Nabin said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the party was committed to a safe, drug-free and gangster-free Punjab. He said India gave a befitting reply to anyone who threatened the nation and treated border villages not as the last villages, but as the first villages of the country.

“Only when Punjab becomes safe, prosperous, and Viksit will India achieve its goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047,” he said.

Speaking about the legacy of Guru Ravidas Ji, Nabin said the PM had given unprecedented respect to the saint’s legacy through initiatives including naming Adampur Airport after him, conferring the Padma Shri upon Sant Niranjan Dass Ji Maharaj, constructing a Rs 101-crore temple in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, and upgrading facilities at his birthplace in Kashi.

Referring to Guru Ravidas’s vision of ‘Aisa Chahun Raaj Main Jahan Mile Saban Ko Ann’, he said the Modi government was empowering poor and marginalised families through PM Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, free ration and PM-AJAY, enabling youth from underprivileged backgrounds to become doctors and engineers.