NITI Aayog’s sustainable devpt goals: Chandigarh top UT, but slips in meeting industry infra, gender equality goals

CHANDIGARH EMERGED as the top Union Territory with 79 points in the SDG India Index 2020–21, which was released by Niti Ayog on Thursday and is developed in collaboration with the United Nations India to track the progress of all states and Union territories (UT) towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

Chandigarh was followed by Delhi, Puducherry and Lakshadweep (68), Andaman & Nicobar (67), J&K and Ladakh (66), and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu (62) in the list of top UTs. Himachal Pradesh found a place among the top five performing states, with Haryana also emerging as one of the top gainer states.

Despite emerging on top, data showed that Chandigarh has slipped in meeting the index goals of industry, innovation and infrastructure, and gender equality.

In the gender equality section, Chhattisgarh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands emerged as top performers among states and the UTs, respectively, even as 14 states and three UTs were put in the ‘Aspirants category’ (those with an index scores of less than 50).

Chandigarh managed a total score of 58 in this category, and was put in the ‘Performer category’. As per data, 95.2 was the rate of crimes against women per 1,00,000 female population in Chandigarh. The data further said that at least 32.78 per lakh women complained of having experienced cruelty/physical violence by their husbands, or their relatives during the year in Chandigarh.

The ratio of female to male average wage/salary earnings received among regular wage/ salaried employees was 0.36 while the ratio of female to male Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) (15-59 years) was 0.35 in Chandigarh.

The proportion of women in managerial positions — including those on board of directors of listed companies — (per 1,000 persons) is 274, the percentage of currently married women aged 15-49 years who have their demand for family planning satisfied by modern methods was 72.5 in Chandigarh.

Operational land holding gender-wise (percentage of female operated operational holdings) was 10.83.

In the goal of industry, innovation and infrastructure section, Chandigarh managed a score of a mere 45.

Gujarat and Delhi are the top performers among the states and the UTs, respectively in the industry, innovation and infrastructure category. At least six states and one UT were deemed as ‘Front Runners’ after having scored in the range of 65 and 99, including both. At least 14 states and six UTs were put in the Aspirants category (with Index scores less than 50).

To measure India’s performance towards the goal of industry, innovation and infrastructure, seven national-level indicators had been identified by the Niti Aayog, which capture four out of the eight SDG targets for 2030 outlined under this goal by the United Nations. These indicators have been selected based on the availability of data at the sub-national level and to ensure comparability across states and UTs.

CHANDIGARH FARED WELL IN OTHER GOALS

As the Index was prepared on the basis of 16 identified goals — including a host of social, environmental and economic parameters — different states and UTs did well on different counts. Tamil Nadu and Delhi were judged best in dealing with issues related to poverty. Similarly, Kerala and Chandigarh did well to ensure zero hunger indices, it was said.

On the good health front, Gujarat and Delhi have been adjudged the best, while on quality education, Kerala and Chandigarh were on the top of the chart.

On the economic growth count, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh topped the chart again, with Gujarat and Delhi topping the list in terms of having good infrastructure. Similarly, in terms of life below water, Odisha was found to be the best, while in case of life on land, Arunachal Pradesh and Chandigarh got the top rankings. In terms of peace and justice Uttarakhand and Puducherry were found to be the best.

Adviser, Manoj Parida lauded the Chandigarh Administration for undertaking efforts to ensure top ranking for the UT despite Covid pandemic and expressed confidence that the success would continue.